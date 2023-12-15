Texas health system CEO to retire after 19 years

George B. Hernández, Jr., will retire as president and CEO of University Health after more than 41 years with the San Antonio, Texas-based system, and 19 years at its helm.

Mr. Hernandez joined the health system in 1983 as its attorney, according to a Dec. 15 news release shared with Becker's. He held progressive leadership titles until 2005, when he was promoted to the top post.

Over the course of his tenure, Mr. Hernandez has also served on several boards, including as chair of the Teaching Hospitals of Texas and chair of the Texas Hospital Association.

His retirement will take effect in 2024. The health system has retained the executive search firm Furst Group to identify his successor.

"George is a transformational leader,” said Bexar County Hospital District Board of Managers Chair James Adams in the news release. "The entire Board of Managers understands that George’s retirement would have left a substantial void if not for his continuous efforts in strategic succession planning. We would like to thank him for preparing us for a bright future."