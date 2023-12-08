Pennsylvania hospital CEO resigns

Tim Reeves has resigned as CEO of Renovo, Pa.-based Bucktail Medical Center amid the hospital's financial struggles.

Effective Dec. 6, the board of directors for the 16-bed critical access hospital accepted the resignation letter of Mr. Reeves, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

"The Bucktail Medical Center board of directors would like to thank Mr. Reeves for his years of services," the release stated.

Board Chair John Lugg would not disclose to PennLive whether the resignation was requested. The hospital's CFO was terminated earlier this month for job performance issues, Mr. Lugg said, according to the publication.

Mr. Reeves has helmed Bucktail since 2014 and has been making efforts to improve the hospital's financial picture.

During his tenure at Bucktail, Mr. Reeves led the hospital through a challenging bankruptcy, prepared and implemented one of the most effective hospital and nursing home responses in Pennsylvania to the pandemic, and laid the groundwork for capital improvements that will benefit the hospital, according to the release.

"These are just a few of his accomplishments," the hospital said. "His selfless work will leave a lasting impression on Clinton County. We consider ourselves lucky to have been able to work with him. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Mr. Reeves told Becker's in September that a cash infusion was "really necessary" to ensure that the hospital can continue to pay its vendors and stay open.

The hospital voluntarily entered into Chapter 11 reorganization in 2015 and came out of that bankruptcy in March 2018. In 2022, the hospital lost $150,000 per month and has experienced struggles making payroll. This year, the hospital turned to the community and government leaders for help, including creating a GoFundMe page.

According to PennLive, Mr. Lugg expressed optimism that a long-range plan developed by Mr. Reeves and the board will stabilize the financial situation. Mr. Lugg added that bankruptcy was not an option moving forward, according to PennLive.

The publication reported that Laura Murnyack, RN, who has been part of the hospital administrative team, has been selected as interim CEO. "We're looking for a new administrative team," Mr. Lugg said, according to PennLive.