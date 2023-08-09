UChicago Medicine names chief marketing officer

Andrew Chang has been named vice president and chief marketing officer of University of Chicago Medicine.

Mr. Chang, who starts in his new role Aug. 28, was previously vice president of marketing for VillageMD, where he worked for nearly three years.

Prior to that, he was executive director of marketing and physician outreach for Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, a 22-hospital system. He has also served in marketing leadership roles for UPS and Southwest Airlines.

"He brings an innovative, analytical and data-focused approach to marketing and will move UChicago Medicine to the forefront of healthcare marketing," the health system said in an Aug. 8 news release.