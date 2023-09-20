California hospital gets 2nd interim CEO in less than 1 year

San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center has a new leader at the helm for the second time in less than a year, as a decision looms regarding Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health's proposal to acquire sole ownership of the hospital from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Danville San Ramon reported Sept. 19.

CFO Beenu Chadha was named interim CEO and has been serving in the role since earlier this summer, according to her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Chadha took the helm when Warren Kirk, group CEO of Tenet's Northern California Group hospitals, retired, according to Danville San Ramon. Mr. Kirk replaced Ann Lucena, who became CEO of the hospital in April 2018.

Krista Deans, spokesperson for Tenet's Northern California Group, told Danville San Ramon that Ms. Lucena stepped away from the top role last fall to spend more time with family.

The leadership change comes months after John Muir Health entered into a definitive agreement with Tenet to acquire sole ownership of San Ramon Regional. John Muir Health has held a 49 percent stake in the hospital since 2013. Under the new agreement, it will acquire the remaining 51 percent interest from Tenet for approximately $142.5 million.



John Muir Health spokesperson Ben Drew told Danville San Ramon that it expects the Federal Trade Commission's review of the deal to end in the next six to eight weeks.