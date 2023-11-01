UM Health appoints regional finance VP

Matt Nobis has been named regional vice president of finance for Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health.

Mr. Nobis will be the key financial adviser to Margaret Dimond, PhD, regional system president, and help guide the regional system that includes Sparrow Health and University of Michigan Health-West. He will work closely with Michigan Medicine CFO Eric Strucko and report to Bobby Hewlett, Michigan Medicine's corporate controller.

Since April 2020, Mr. Nobis served as director of finance/controller of Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health, where he created a forecast model for partnership discussions with UM Health and oversaw more than $120 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

He previously served as director of finance/controller for Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare and as director of internal audit at MidMichigan Health in Midland.

Mr. Nobis serves on the board of directors of Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Development and Ingham Health Plan, and on the advisory board of Mary Free Bed at Sparrow.