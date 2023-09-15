North Carolina system reorganizes exec team

Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health recently announced three changes to its executive team, according to the Greater Fayetteville Business Journal.

Chris Tart, PharmD, of Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, was named president of Raeford-based Hoke Hospital in August.

In September, Michael Tart was appointed president of Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, with Stephen Fife named vice president of ambulatory services for Cape Fear Valley Health.

Before these changes, Chris Tart was president of Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, Michael Tart was vice president of ambulatory services for the health system and Stephen Fife served as president of Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown, N.C., according to the report.