Kaiser Permanente has named John Bry CFO of the Oakland, Calif.-based system's Washington market.

Mr. Bry will oversee the financial health of the Washington market and play a key role in membership growth and financial performance, according to an Oct. 4 Kaiser Permanente LinkedIn post.

He joins Kaiser Permanente from UnitedHealth Group, where he served as CFO of the California and Pacific Northwest markets, according to his LinkedIn page.