Exeter CEO steps down following incorporation into Beth Israel Lahey

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Kevin Callahan is stepping down as president of Exeter (N.H.) Health Resources after 37 years in the role, local newspaper The Portsmouth Herald reported July 17. 

The health system — which includes the 100-bed Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice — was incorporated into Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health on July 1. 

Deb Cresta, the health system's executive vice president and chief operating officer, took the reins July 17. 

"I am extremely confident in Deb’s ability and commitment to serve as my successor, and to represent Exeter and the New Hampshire communities we serve in the larger BILH system," Mr. Callahan told the newspaper in a prepared statement. 

