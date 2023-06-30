Exeter Health, Beth Israel Lahey to combine July 1

The long-awaited incorporation of Exeter (N.H.) Health Resources into Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health is now official after all regulatory approvals were confirmed.

The combined entity will be effective July 1, a spokesperson shared with Becker's.

The two systems originally agreed to combine resources June 2022, with regulatory approvals at the time expected to take several months.

Beth Israel Lahey operates 13 hospitals and will acquire the 100-bed Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice.