OU Health names inaugural chief academic officer

The University of Oklahoma in Norman has named Ian Dunn, MD, executive dean of its medical school and inaugural chief academic officer of OU Health.

Pending approval from the university's board of regents, Dr. Dunn will begin his new role Jan. 15.

Dr. Dunn joined the OU College of Medicine in 2018 as a professor and chair of the neurosurgery department, according to a Nov. 17 news release from the university. He has served as chief physician executive of OU Health since October 2021, as well as president of OU Health Partners, vice chair of the OU Health Partners board of directors, and senior associate dean of clinical affairs at the College of Medicine.

As the OU Health's first chief academic officer, Dr. Dunn will "[ensure] the integration of the university's academic and research missions with the clinical mission of the health system," the news release said.