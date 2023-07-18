Florida children's hospital names 1st VP of medical affairs

Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., has selected Mark Toney, MD, to serve as vice president of medical affairs, a newly created position. He will take on the role Nov. 1, according to a news release sent to Becker's

Dr. Toney previously served as chief of the division of hospital pediatrics for Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health and Wolfson Children's Hospital. He is a board-certified pediatrician and pediatric hospitalist. 

As vice president of medical affairs, Dr. Toney will oversee clinical care for patients served at Wolfson Children's main hospital campus, five satellite emergency rooms, a pediatric trauma center and regional outpatient specialty care centers. 

Wolfson Children's Hospital is part of Baptist Health.

