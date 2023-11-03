UChicago Medicine names hospital president

UChicago Medicine has promoted Michael Antoniades to the helm of Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, Ill.

Mr. Antoniades has served as the hospital's interim president since March. He "quickly embedded himself" there by meeting with physicians, frontline staff and leadership, according to a Nov. 2 internal memo shared with Becker's.

Prior to joining UChicago Medicine, Mr. Antoniades racked up 30 years of executive leadership experience at community hospitals and health systems. He previously served as COO of Maimonides Medical Center in New York City and president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

He will assume the permanent presidency Jan. 1, according to the memo.