AdventHealth Redmond taps new chief medical officer

Adventvent Health Redmond in Rome, Ga., has named Dave Tomey, MD, as chief medical officer, according to an Oct. 30 news release. He will step into the role Nov. 6.

Dr. Tomey has worked in the region for more than 20 years as an emergency medicine physician, and has led the hospital's emergency department since 2015. He succeeds Julie Barnes, MD, who retired in August.

AdventHealth Redmond is a 23-bed acute care facility and employs more than 1,200 people. It is part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.