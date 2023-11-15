Houston Methodist names 1st system quality chief

Houston Methodist has named Shawn Tittle, MD, its first system chief quality officer, effective in January.

Dr. Tittle currently serves as chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Houston Methodist Baytown (Texas) Hospital, which he joined in 2016. Under his leadership, the hospital rose in the Vizient rankings for community hospitals from No. 104 in 2017 to No. 2 in 2022 and in 2023, according to a Nov. 14 LinkedIn post from Shlomit Schaal, MD, PhD, Houston Methodist's chief physician executive.

"In this new role, created to achieve our goal of becoming an unparalleled leader in quality and patient safety, Dr. Tittle will provide executive oversight of quality improvement processes systemwide to improve patient safety at all Houston Methodist entities," Dr. Schaal wrote.