Texas system taps CEO from inside following ouster

Brett Kirkham has been promoted from interim to permanent CEO of Mid Coast Health System and El Campo Memorial Hospital, based in El Campo, Texas.

Mr. Kirkham had been serving as the system's COO for about a year before assuming the interim helm in October, according to a Nov. 9 news release published on Facebook. He temporarily took the lead when the system's board decided to part ways with its former CEO, Nathan Tutor, stating their "strategic vision [had] diverged."

"We look forward to [Brett Kirkham's] leadership and the experience he will bring to our healthcare system," Randy Clapp, the system's board chair, said in the release. "We expect it to be wise and bold, but we also expect it to be tempered with compassion, collaboration, inspiration and humanity, as we focus on providing the best quality in healthcare services to our entire community."