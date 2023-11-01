CharterCare Health Partners taps VP of revenue cycle operations

Andrew Cass -

Providence, R.I.-based CharterCare Health Partners has named Jeff Bechen Sr. as vice president of revenue cycle operations, according to a post on Mr. Bechen's LinkedIn page. 

Mr. Bechen most recently served as national director of revenue cycle operations for Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings. 

Mr. Bechen previously worked at CharterCare between July 2019 and May 2021, according to his LinkedIn. He first served as director of patient access and then as executive director of patient financial services and patient access. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles