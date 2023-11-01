CharterCare Health Partners taps VP of revenue cycle operations

Providence, R.I.-based CharterCare Health Partners has named Jeff Bechen Sr. as vice president of revenue cycle operations, according to a post on Mr. Bechen's LinkedIn page.

Mr. Bechen most recently served as national director of revenue cycle operations for Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

Mr. Bechen previously worked at CharterCare between July 2019 and May 2021, according to his LinkedIn. He first served as director of patient access and then as executive director of patient financial services and patient access.