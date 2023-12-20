Indiana hospital names 1st physician CEO

James Leonard, DO, was selected as the new CEO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health-Porter.

Dr. Leonard is the first physician to be appointed CEO of the organization, according to a Dec. 19 news release shared with Becker's. He has served at the helm on an interim basis since Aug. 1.

Dr. Leonard has held various roles at Northwest Health since joining the Valparaiso-based system a decade ago. He has served as emergency room medical director, administrative physician executive and, most recently, market chief medical officer.

"Dr. Leonard's experience as a practicing physician and chief medical officer combined with his leadership skills and ability to drive high quality performance makes him the right person to lead Northwest Health – Porter," Karen Allen, PhD, RN, chair of the Northwest Health-Porter board of trustees, said in the release. "The board looks forward to working with him to move our plans forward."



Northwest Health-Porter, which is owned in part by physicians, includes two hospital campuses as well as outpatient facilities in Northwest Indiana.