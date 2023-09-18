Vermont hospital president, COO resigns

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Tom Thompson is stepping down as president and chief operating officer of Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, Vt. 

Mr. Thompson is leaving to "focus his time and energy on a pressing family health matter," according to a Sept. 13 news release. 

Bob Ortmyer will serve as the hospital's interim president and COO in addition to his current roles with its parent company, Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network. He will divide his time between Porter and Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital, where he also holds the presidency. This transition is effective Sept. 18. 

