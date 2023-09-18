Vermont hospital president, COO resigns

Tom Thompson is stepping down as president and chief operating officer of Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, Vt.

Mr. Thompson is leaving to "focus his time and energy on a pressing family health matter," according to a Sept. 13 news release.

Bob Ortmyer will serve as the hospital's interim president and COO in addition to his current roles with its parent company, Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network. He will divide his time between Porter and Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital, where he also holds the presidency. This transition is effective Sept. 18.