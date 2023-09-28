ThedaCare splits CFO/COO role

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare is dividing up financial and operational responsibilities formerly held by one Mark Thompson.

Mr. Thompson has been serving the health system as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. In April, ThedaCare announced that it would merge with Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health, and Mr. Thompson would become chief transformation investment officer of the new combined system. The joined organization is set to launch at the beginning of 2024.

Two leaders are taking Mr. Thompson's place. Will Flett became ThedaCare's CFO Sept. 25, according to a news release from the health system. He previously served as vice president of finance at Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health.

Matt Wille is set to assume the COO role in October. He currently serves as president and CEO of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich.