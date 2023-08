Clinton Memorial Hospital, a 141-bed facility in Wilmington, Ohio, has named Tom Daskalakis its next CEO.

Mr. Daskalakis has spent the past 12 years with West Chester (Ohio) Hospital, a 204-bed facility belonging to Cincinnati-based UC Health. He most recently served as chief administrative officer, according to an Aug. 23 news release.

Mr. Daskalakis will assume his new role Sept. 11, succeeding interim CEO Tony Young.