North Carolina hospitals name network CEO

Alec Grabowski was named network CEO of Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C.

Mr. Grabowski was promoted to the role from network COO, according to a July 6 news release. He also previously served as COO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J.

Mr. Grabowski will begin his new role July 9, according to the release. He succeeds Matthew Littlejohn, who was named CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health's Midlands division.