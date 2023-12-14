Mississippi system drops 'interim' from CEO's title

Laurin St. Pe was chosen as the permanent CEO of Singing River Health System in Ocean Springs, Miss., NBC affiliate WXXV reported Dec. 14.

Mr. St. Pe became interim CEO of Singing River in July following the resignation of Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN. He's held various leadership positions at the health system, including as system chief operating officer and administrator for Singing River's Pascagoula (Miss.) Hospital and Gulfport (Miss.) Hospital.

Mr. St. Pe's appointment comes about two months after negotiations for Singing River to be acquired by Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System broke down in late October. At the time, Mr. St. Pe shared plans to reach 7% of economic growth for the hospital system by prioritizing quality and efficiency.