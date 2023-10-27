Catholic system, Singing River call off negotiations

Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System is back on the market after negotiations around its planned sale to Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, a 10-hospital system, broke down, SuperTalk Mississippi Media reported Oct. 25.

The decision to call off negotiations was a mutual one after both parties failed to reach a consensus agreement since talks began in March. The health systems had initially hoped to reach a final agreement for Baton Rouge, La.-based FMOLHS to take over operations this fall.

The decision ultimately came down to poor timing, Ken Taylor, president of the Jackson County board of supervisors, which owns Singing River, told local news outlet WLOX.

"We are concerned with the timing right now in the healthcare industry," Mr. Taylor told WLOX. "Due diligence is what really made us terminate the [request for proposal]. With so much due diligence, we could not see the end of negotiations. We could not see a positive outcome for the hospital, for the county."

Since negotiations began in March, key leadership changes have been announced at both health systems.

Laurin St. Pe took over as CEO of Singing River following the June resignation of Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN. Richard Vath, MD, announced that he will be retiring as president and CEO of FMOLHS in June 2024.

Mr. St. Pe has outlined plans to reach seven percent of economic growth for the hospital system by prioritizing quality and efficiency.

"And we’re going to focus on smart growth, making sure it has a return on investment," Mr. St. Pe told WXXV. "And most importantly, because you can’t have quality if you don’t have this, and that is focusing on our people. Making sure we're retaining the best of the best and recruiting the best of the best."

Singing River will tap leaders from the hospital, board of trustees and supervisors to work together to determine a new strategic direction for the health system, Mr. Taylor told WLOX.