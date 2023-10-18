Christus system names CEO

Grant Wicklund was named CEO of Christus Santa Rosa Health System in San Antonio, part of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.

Mr. Wicklund brings more than 25 years of senior-level healthcare experience to the role, according to an Oct. 18 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he helmed Lutheran Medical Center, part of Denver-based SCL Health.

Mr. Wicklund now oversees five hospitals: Christus Santa Rosa Hospitals Westover Hills, Alamo Heights, Medical Center, New Braunfels, and San Marcos. He takes over for Stephanie Parker, who served as CEO since 2020.