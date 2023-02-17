26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Feb. 10:

1. Jennifer Bollinger was named senior vice president and chief consumer and brand officer for Sacramento-Calif.-based Sutter Health.

2. Scott Kelly, president and CEO of Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health, retired.

3. Eric Strucko, PhD, was selected as Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine's next CFO.

4. Cara Beatty, MD, was selected as Providence Clinical Network chief executive for Eastern Washington and Montana.

5. Brian Canfield was appointed CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

6. Bruce Whitfield was named CEO of Livingston (Mont.) HealthCare, an affiliate of Billings (Mont.) Clinic.

7. Michael Hartke is the new president of Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Northwest Community Healthcare.

8. Lloyd Guidry Jr., PharmD, was selected as the next CEO of Galliano, La.-based Lady of the Sea General Hospital.

9. Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, was named Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System's chief nursing executive.

10. Dr. Octavio Ramilo was appointed chair of the department of infectious diseases at Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

11. John Mordach was named executive vice president and CFO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

12. Steve Johnson is retiring as president and CEO of Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First.

13. Dara Mize, MD, was named chief medical information officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

14. Ric Ransom was named CEO of Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care.

15. Bradley Talbert, president and CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, accepted a new role as CEO of Memorial Health-Savannah (Ga.).

16. Wendy Chung, MD, PhD, was selected to serve as chief of the department of pediatrics for Boston Children's Hospital.

17. Gina Yost, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Harrisonburg, Va.-based Sentara RMH Medical Center.

18. Sharmila Makhija, MD, was selected as founding dean and CEO for Alice L. Walton Medical School — founded by Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

19. Cyril Bethala, MD, was selected to serve a one-year term as chief of staff and medical staff president for Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital.

20. Robyn Morrissey was named chief strategy officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas.

21. Ruth Portacci was named vice president of joint ventures and chief integration officer for Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas.

22. Nancy Doolittle, DNP, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing officer of UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital, set to open in 2024.

23. Jeremy Viles, DNP, RN, was named COO of UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital, set to open in 2024.

24. Andy Witty was named human resources director for Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center.

25. Susan Browning was named president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and western regional president for its parent company, Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health.

26. Damon Barrett was named COO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.





