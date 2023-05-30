HCA names CFO of Florida hospital

HCA Florida University Hospital, a 165-bed facility in Davie, appointed Danny Fischesser CFO, effective June 19.

For the past two years, Mr. Fischesser served as assistant CFO of HCA Florida Aventura Hospital. He began his career with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare as a financial analyst in 2014.

"Fischesser brings deep and relevant expertise in finance and accounting," HCA Florida University Hospital CEO Madeline Nava said in a May 30 news release. "He's an experienced executive with a proven track record within HCA Healthcare. I'm thrilled to promote a long-term colleague to our team."

Mr. Fischesser has a master of business administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University's Jones College of Business in Murfreesboro.