Florida health system CEO to retire

Steve Johnson is retiring as president and CEO of Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First at the end of the month, Space Coast Daily reported Feb. 14.

Mr. Johnson has served the health system for a decade. During his tenure, he helped it expand from a hospital system to a wholly integrated delivery network, expanded its health plan and partnered with Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, he wrote in a letter to staff.

Kent Smith, chair of the health system's board of trustees, will serve as interim CEO during the search for a permanent replacement. He has served on the board for five years and as chair for two, according to Mr. Johnson's letter.