Florida health system CEO to retire

Alexis Kayser -

Steve Johnson is retiring as president and CEO of Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First at the end of the month, Space Coast Daily reported Feb. 14.

Mr. Johnson has served the health system for a decade. During his tenure, he helped it expand from a hospital system to a wholly integrated delivery network, expanded its health plan and partnered with Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, he wrote in a letter to staff. 

Kent Smith, chair of the health system's board of trustees, will serve as interim CEO during the search for a permanent replacement. He has served on the board for five years and as chair for two, according to Mr. Johnson's letter. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles