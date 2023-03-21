Atlantic Health hospital names Dr. Stanley Fiel chief medical officer

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, has named Stanley Fiel, MD, chief medical officer.

Dr. Fiel, a pulmonary disease specialist, had been serving as interim CMO since May 2022. He has been with the Morristown-based system for nearly 20 years and has worked across several leadership positions, including as chairman of the department of medicine. He is also a professor of medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia

"We are honored that Dr. Fiel will continue to play a highly instrumental medical leadership role at Morristown Medical Center," Trish O’Keefe, PhD, RN, president of the hospital, and senior vice president and chief nurse executive of Atlantic Health System, said in a news release "Dr. Fiel's leadership during this time has been invaluable. He has guided and collaborated with our medical and nursing staff throughout the COVID pandemic and recent pediatric respiratory surges, skillfully leading our team during challenging, high-volume periods at our hospital."

