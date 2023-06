Morton, Wash.-based Arbor Health — also known as Lewis County Hospital District No. 1 — has named Robert March its next CEO.

Mr. March began his healthcare career as a radiology technologist before moving into leadership and management roles, according to a June 2 news release from the health system. He most recently served as CEO of Ascension Borgess' Allegan and Pipp hospitals, both based in Allegan County, Mich.

He will take over for interim CEO Michael Lieb on June 19.