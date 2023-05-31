Centura names president for Colorado, newly acquired Utah hospitals

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has named Jim Sheets group president to oversee the system's sites of care in Colorado and Utah.

Mr. Sheet's appointment is effective June 5. He will oversee clinics in Utah and Colorado and the following 10 hospitals between the states:

Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital

OrthoColorado Hospital (Lakewood, Colo.)

St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood, Colo.)

St. Anthony North Hospital (Westminster, Colo.)

St. Elizabeth Hospital (Fort Morgan, Colo.)

Holy Cross Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Holy Cross Hospital - Jordan Valley West (West Valley City, Utah)

Holy Cross Hospital - Mountain Point (Lehi, Utah)

Holy Cross Hospital - Jordan Valley (West Jordan, Utah)

Holy Cross Hospital - Davis (Layton, Utah)

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health owns the five Utah hospitals after acquiring them from Dallas-based Steward Health Care, while Centura manages them.

Mr. Sheets takes on his new role with Centura after 16 years with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, where he most recently served as COO for acute care and provided oversight and strategic leadership to 21 hospitals, among other sites of care.