Hackensack Meridian hospital names CFO

Todd Huffman has been appointed CFO for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge, N.J., and Ardent Health Service's New Jersey market, which includes two hospitals and two medical groups totaling more than 140 physicians and advanced practice providers.

Most recently, Mr. Huffman served as CFO for Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

He began his career in healthcare as director of medical practice finance at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, where he was later promoted to controller and then assistant CFO.

Mr. Huffman has a master's degree in taxation from the University of Denver.