Illinois hospital taps CEO

Micheal Alexander has been promoted to CEO of Hillsboro (Ill.) Area Hospital.

Mr. Alexander has been the hospital's interim CEO since January. In the past, he has served as a senior healthcare consultant, COO of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Rennova Community Health and CEO of Jamestown (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Mike's impact at Hillsboro was recognized right away and we are very pleased that the hospital board has selected him as their CEO," said Neil Todhunter, CEO of the hospital's management consultant HealthTech, in a news release shared with Becker's. "He will be a great asset to both the hospital and our company."