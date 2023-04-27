Baylor Scott & White Health rearranges leadership

Baylor Scott & White Health is making four regional and hospital leadership changes.

The 51-hospital system, based in Dallas, announced the following leadership changes April 27 in a news release:

1. Seth Sullivan, MD, is the system's new regional chief medical officer. Dr. Sullivan has been on the Baylor Scott & White Health medical staff for 10 years and most recently served as division director of medicine. Dr. Sullivan will assume the regional CMO role on June 19.

2. Bill Rayburn, MD, will part with the regional CMO title and continue on as CMO of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Brenham and as an active member of the medical staff. Dr. Rayburn served as regional CMO for more than two decades, growing the region from 19 to 250 physicians and advanced practice providers. He will work closely with Dr. Sullivan during the transition of the regional CMO role.

3. Jason Jennings will serve as president of Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth and the Baylor Scott & White Health-North Texas West Region. Mr. Jennings spent the past decade serving as president of the Baylor Scott & White-College Station Region.

4. With Mr. Jennings' transition in progress, Geoff Christian will serve as interim president of Baylor Scott & White-College Station Region. Mr. Christian has served the College Station region as COO since January 2020 and joined the region in 2015 as vice president of hospital operations for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-College Station, providing executive leadership and oversight for day-to-day operations.