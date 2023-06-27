Bon Secours taps hospital president

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Newport News, Va.-based Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital has named Alan George president, effective June 26. 

Mr. George has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare leadership, according to a June 27 news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth as chief operating officer for its St. Francis-Emory Healthcare hospital in Columbus, Ga. 

He will report to Pat Davis-Hagens, market president of Bon Secours Hampton Roads, based in Norfolk, Va. The health system is part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health. 

