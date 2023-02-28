California healthcare district taps interim CEO

Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Healthcare District has named its chief medical officer, Gene Ma, MD, interim president and CEO.

Dr. Ma has served the health district for 20 years as an emergency medicine physician, according to a Feb. 28 news release. He was named its chief medical officer in 2019.

He succeeds Steve Dietlin, the health district's current president and CEO, who is retiring March 21. Dr. Ma will assume his new role March 22.

The health district has employed HealthSearch Partners, a search firm based in Dallas, to help find a permanent replacement in the coming months.