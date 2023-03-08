Dr. Alistair Erskine named chief information and digital officer of Emory Healthcare

Alistair Erskine, MD, has been named to the new role of chief information and digital officer at Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

He will also serve as vice president of digital health at Emory University. He was previously chief digital health officer of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham. He starts March 27.

"An expert in positioning and supporting technology as a fundamental part of both the patient and provider experience, Alistair will play a critical role in helping our organization build an integrated academic healthcare system that leverages digital tools and resources to make care more accessible, affordable, equitable and innovative," said Ravi Thadhani, MD, Emory University executive vice president for health affairs, executive director of Emory's Woodruff Health Sciences Center and vice chair of the Emory Healthcare Board of Directors, in a March 7 news release.

Dr. Erskine has also served as CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, division chief of medical informatics at Sidra Medicine in Doha, Qatar, and chief of clinical informatics at Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health. He will report to Dr. Thadhani.