Penn State Health appoints VP, physician leader of pediatric services

Penn State Health has appointed Yatin Vyas, MD, as its new vice president and physician leader for Penn State Health Children's services, according to a March 23 news release.

Dr. Vyas specializes in pediatric hematology and oncology. He previously served as the chair of Penn State Health's department of pediatrics since joining the Hershey, Pa.-based health system in November 2021.

Now, in this new capacity, Dr. Vyas will be charged with the development and integration of pediatric programs as well as with improving the patient journey from childhood health into long-term wellness.

Creation of the new role is part of Penn State Health's plan to "develop a highly coordinated system of care that focuses on delivering unparalleled patient outcomes and experience for patients and providers alike, across all of its hospitals and outpatient practices, ensuring that no patient needs to leave the region for primary, specialty or sub-specialty pediatric care," the release states.