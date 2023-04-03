Southern California health system names new market CEO

Scott Evans, PharmD, has been appointed as the new market chief executive officer for San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare Regional Hospitals.

Dr. Evans joined the health system in 2015 after departing his role as CEO at Los Angeles-based University of Southern California's Keck Hospital and Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

His appointment to the new role as CEO comes as Sharp Regional health system looks to restructure in an effort to amplify coordination across its hospitals in the region, according to a March 30 report from the Coronado Times.