Trinity Health taps regional CEO

Stonish Pierce was named president and CEO of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's Georgia Region, which includes Athens, Ga.-based St. Mary's Health Care System and Mercy Care in Atlanta.

Mr. Pierce will begin his new role April 24, according to a news release. He will replace former St. Mary's president and CEO Montez Carter, PharmD, who was named president and CEO of Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity Health of New England in September. David Spivey has served as interim president and CEO of St. Mary's since October.

Most recently, Mr. Pierce has served as COO of Holy Cross Health in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., since January 2021.

Holy Cross Health is also part of Trinity Health, a Catholic health system with nearly 90 hospitals, hundreds of other healthcare facilities, about 123,000 colleagues, and 27,000 physicians in 26 states.