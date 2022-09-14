Trinity Health of New England names Dr. Montez Carter as new CEO

Trinity Health of New England, a nonprofit clinically integrated network of hospitals in Connecticut and Massachusetts, named Montez Carter, PharmD, president and CEO.

Dr. Carter brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Most recently, he has served as president and CEO of St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga., since 2017, according to a Sept. 12 news release. He also was president of St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, Ga., and president of St. Mary's Hospital in Athens.

In his new role, Dr. Carter succeeds Reginald Eadie, MD, who will serve as senior vice president of physician enterprise development for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to the release.

Trinity Health is the parent organization of Trinity Health of New England and St. Mary's Health Care System.

Dr. Carter will begin his new role Oct. 3.