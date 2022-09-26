Trinity Health hospital president leaves Michigan post for interim role in Georgia

David Spivey will leave Trinity Health St. Mary Mercy Livonia (Mich). — where he has served as president for 22 years — to serve as interim president of Athens, Ga.-based Trinity Health St. Mary's, effective Oct. 3.

Mr. Spivey — who also serves as senior vice president of community health and well-being — is the latest transfer in a series of executive moves across the healthcare system, Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan announced in a Sept. 26 news release.

Mr. Spivey will replace the Georgia hospital's former president, Montez Carter, PharmD, who was named president and CEO of Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity Health of New England on Sept. 12.

Shannon Striebich, senior vice president of operations for Trinity Health Michigan and president of Trinity Health Oakland (Mich.), will serve as interim president of St. Mary Mercy Livonia in addition to her current roles.