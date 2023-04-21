Allegheny Health Network names 2 hospital presidents

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has named presidents to two of its Pennsylvania hospitals.

Mark Rubino, MD, has been tapped for president of Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, according to an April 21 news release shared with Becker's. He currently serves as president of Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pa. He will serve the health system in a dual capacity, continuing to lead Forbes Hospital when he assumes his new role at Allegheny Valley Hospital. The two hospitals will remain separate entities, yet become strategically linked.

Christopher Clark, DO, was named president of AHN Grove City Hospital. Similarly, he currently leads AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa., and AHN Westfield (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital. He will continue to do so when he takes the helm at AHN Grove City, and three hospitals will be linked under a single management structure.



The changes go into effect May 7, pending approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.