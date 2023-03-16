CEO, CFO of HCA Florida hospital to retire

HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has announced that Terry Brown will retire as CFO in April.

The news comes one week after the hospital announced that CEO Jay Finnegan will also retire next month.

Mr. Brown has spent more than 40 years in healthcare operations; more than 30 of which were with HCA.

He has served as CFO of HCA Florida St. Lucie, a 207-bed facility, for the last three years, according to a March 16 news release shared with Becker's. Previous roles include CFO of HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee and HCA's Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala., controller of HCA's Knollwood Park Hospital in Mobile, Ala., and CEO of a national healthcare recruiting company.

Mr. Brown began his HCA career as an auditor after graduating from the University of Alabama in Huntsville in 1982.