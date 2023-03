Jay Finnegan is retiring as CEO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Finnegan plans to retire in April after more than four decades in healthcare, according to a March 7 news release shared with Becker's.



Mr. Finnegan joined St. Lucie in 2013. Before that, he served as CEO of Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.