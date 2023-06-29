U of Tennessee Medical Center CEO to retire; successor named

The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville has tapped Keith Gray, MD, as its next president and CEO.

Dr. Gray will succeed Joseph Landsman Jr., who is retiring after 25 years with the health system and what will be nearly two decades at the helm. This transition is effective April 1, 2024, according to a June 29 news release.

"It has been the privilege of my career to lead UTMC's growth from a $265M to a $1.4B academic health system, extending high-quality care to more East Tennesseans," Mr. Landsman said in the news release. "I am extraordinarily pleased that Dr. Keith Gray has been chosen as my successor. His visionary thinking and problem-solving abilities have been central to UTMC's growth thus far and make him a natural choice to lead us going forward."

Dr. Gray joined the health system as a surgical oncologist in 2009, and has since held a number of leadership positions. He currently serves as executive vice president and chief medical officer.

The health system has also promoted James Shamiyeh, MD, its current executive vice president of clinical operations, to executive vice president and chief operating officer.