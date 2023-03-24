Memorial Healthcare System names Dr. Aharon Sareli chief medical officer

Memorial Healthcare System has selected Aharon (Ari) Sareli, MD, a critical care physician, to serve as chief medical officer. The Hollywood, Fla.-based system also appointed Holly Neville, MD, as associate CMO.

Dr. Sareli is the chief physician executive of the health system's physician enterprise, and Dr. Neville is chief of pediatric general surgery and program director of Memorial's surgical residency program. They will both maintain their current roles as they step into the executive positions.

"The new partnership brings both adult and pediatric specialists with medical and surgical expertise to CMO positions and directly connects the system's executive leadership to the front lines of healthcare," the health system said in a March 23 news release.

