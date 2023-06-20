COO role open at Arizona system after leadership shuffle

Josh Tinkle is no longer with Northern Arizona Healthcare, a spokesperson for the Flagstaff-based health system confirmed to Becker's.

Mr. Tinkle had been COO of NAH and was appointed acting CEO in August 2022 after Florence Spyrow, MSN, stepped down. NAH recently placed Mr. Tinkle on administrative leave weeks before David Cheney's scheduled start date as the health system's permanent CEO.

Mr. Cheney was slated to begin the new role in July. However, the start date was moved up to June 12 due to Mr. Tinkle's administrative leave. Mr. Tinkle was slated to resume the COO role upon Mr. Cheney's arrival.

In a health system news release, Mr. Cheney said he is looking forward to conducting an extensive search to find a new COO who is the right fit for the role.