Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO steps down

Florence Spyrow, MSN, has stepped down as president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Josh Tinkle, COO of the health system, has been named acting CEO, effective immediately, according to an Aug. 12 news release.

"We are grateful for the many years of service to the system and wish Flo all the best in the coming years," Bill Riley, chairman of the Northern Arizona Healthcare board of directors, said in the news release.

Ms. Spyrow added in the news release, "I am proud of NAH's many accomplishments during my tenure."

She became the permanent leader of the organization in October 2018, after serving as interim CEO for six months.

Mr. Tinkle was named chief administrative officer of Northern Arizona Healthcare's Flagstaff market in 2019 and became COO of the organization in December 2020.

He served as acting CEO while Ms. Spyrow was on family leave in late 2021 and early this year.