MSU Health Care hires former Defense Department chief medical officer

East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care tapped Michael Weiner, DO, as its chief medical officer.

Dr. Weiner will be responsible for advancing clinical quality, increasing access to care, improving patient outcomes, improving physician and staff retention and wellness while reducing overall healthcare costs across the enterprise, according to a Feb. 28 health system news release.

Previously, Dr. Weiner served as chief medical officer for Maximus, a public company that contracts with government agencies; chief medical information officer for IBM; and chief medical officer and chief medical information officer for the Defense Department.