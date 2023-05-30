AdventHealth names COO for 2 hospitals

Clifton Scott was named COO of AdventHealth Palm Coast and AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway in Florida.

Mr. Scott begins his new role on June 18, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He will oversee operations at the existing AdventHealth Palm Coast and at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, a new second hospital in Flagler County, which is under construction and expected to open in August. The new hospital will open after the medical office building opens on June 12.

Mr. Scott has held various roles within the hospitals' parent organization, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, according to the release. His most recent role: vice president of ancillary services at AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

Mr. Scott's COO role was previously held by Wally De Aquino, who recently became president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway.